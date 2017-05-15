‘The Lost Letter’ Premiers In Bulawayo

Movie lovers flocked to Elite 400 in Bulawayo for the premiere of The Lost Letter on Saturday with most of them happy with what they saw on the silver screen.

A 20 minute technical glitch where the movie froze when the story was about to conclude, could not prise most from their seats as they patiently waited.

The few impatient ones trickled out of the venue.

It seems there are gremlins in the equipment at Elite 400 as many times there have been technical glitches that have disrupted showings there. Last year the Shakespeare showing failed to take off because the films could not be shown. When Cal_Vin held his Made in Bulawayo concert there was a power outage and no backup generator.

However, the latest technical glitch did not dampen the mood and this for most was attributed to the storyline of the movie. Many times local movies are produced and their demise being a poor story line.

The downside to the movie is that some scenes were too long and the story took some time to move. This might be attributed to the small cast and limited resources that local film makers work under. Taking that into consideration this was a good effort from the producers award winning rEBEL fILM pRODUCTIONS & Early Entertainment.

The glitch almost ruined a perfect night for directors Mhle Nzima and Elliot Moyo who were seen sweating.

“During the screening we had an unfortunate technical glitch where the disc froze and it was one of those scary moments you always dread as a director.

This is where having a good team comes in handy because in a moment’s notice, everyone stepped up and got the issue sorted. The biggest champions of all were our audience who all graduated to family at that very moment.

They stayed patient, eager to see how their beloved story would end. That’s how much they had fallen in love with the characters and their stories! They fell right back into the movie like nothing had happened and it’s that kind of loyalty that I will always appreciate and respect in the people I create art for. To all the people who waited with us, I thank you and I’m proud to have shared the first screening of The Lost Letter with you,” said Nzima.

Apart from that it was a great night to be out and people really fell in love with the characters, especially Nono, played by Annie Maliki. Nono has a crush on Michael played by Terrence Faizil who is in love with a married woman played by Donna N.

Matters of the heart always resonate with people and the emotions one goes through when they are committed to someone else and an old flame surfaces.

This is what Sarah goes through when Michael who she was in love with seven years ago pops up after she finds a lost letter.

Nzima said DVD copies for the movie will be available soon for people to buy and watch at home.