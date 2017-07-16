The Mugabe Family Double Accidents, Heads Rolling At State House

By Staff Reporter | Heads are rolling at the state house following President Robert Mugabe’s Saturday double accident.

President Mugabe upon arrival at the Harare International Airport from Singapore yesterday morning had his wife Grace, injured after the First Couple’s chauffeur set the vehicle in motion before she had properly settled in.

Grace according to the state media suffered a minor ankle injury as a result of the accident.

Their motorcade was also involved in an accident with an Isuzu pick-up truck along Airport Road while escorting Mugabe and his wife Grace from Harare International Airport.

These two accidents happened within 30 minutes.

Grace had accompanied her husband to Singapore, where the Head of State and Government receives medical attention.

According to insiders, Mugabe’s security was on Sunday investigating the cause of these two accidents.

The insiders said a number of Mugabe’s security details including some police officers from the Police Protection Unit (PPU) who were on duty on are set to lose their jobs.

PPU provides Mugabe with police officers who escort the aging leader.

“The accidents were unusual given the space of time of their occurrence.

“Accidents do happen but there is strong suspicion that the escort was lax, hence the witch hunt,” said an insider who declined to be named.