Staff Reporter | Remarks by aspiring Presidential candidate Dr Nkosana Moyo, that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is “smart” and will be better leader than President Robert Mugabe have been scoffed at.

Responding to this characterisation of Mnangagwa, People’s Democratic Party President Tendai Biti, poured scorn saying. “With Respect the Words “Smart” and “Mnangwagwa” Can’t Be Used In The Same Line.”

Addressing the civil society community Moyo said, “I know Mnangagwa. I know he will run Zimbabwe differently (from Mugabe), but I did not mean to say I endorse him. I do not believe in the politics of trashing others. If you ask me about Morgan Tsvangirai, I will also tell you my opinion about him.

“I will not engage in the politics of trying to rubbish others. I respect Mnangagwa. He is a Zimbabwean and factually he will run Zimbabwe differently. That is a statement of fact,” Moyo, who fronts the Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA), said.