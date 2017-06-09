Themba Mliswa Praises Training Of “Green Bombers”

Staff Reporter| Controversial Norton Independent legislature Themba Mliswa has showered praises on the notorious ZANU PF aligned National Youth Service (green bombers) programme.

Speaking at the first Constituency based NYS pass out parade in Norton yesterday, the former ZANU PF Mashonaland East chairman said that the NYS programme should be intensified throughout the 210 constituencies in the country as a matter of urgency.

Mliswa who was a surprise guest at the pass out parade called on the government not to employ any young person into the civil service without going through the NYS programme.

Mliswa praised the controversial programme saying that it inculcated a culture of national identity into the country’s youth.

The ruling ZANU PF has through the years used the military trained NYS graduates as their campaign militia in violent elections that have seen the party retain election victories.

The youth who the nation nicknamed “green bombers” because of their green uniforms are notorious of heavy violence against anyone who stands against ZANU PF in the run up to national elections.

Mliswa who ditched ZANU PF a couple of years ago won the Norton constituency seat as an independent candidate with the help of the major opposition party the MDCT.