They Sang Praises Of Grace, Now Auxillia Maridadi Blasts Zanu PF Hypocrites

Movement for Democratic Change legislator James Maridadi on Thursday blasted Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front members for being hypocrites because one day they were singing praises for president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace- even chanting kusina mai hakuindwe- but they are now falling over each other to get Mnangagwa and Auxillia’s attention.

Contributing to a motion to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his elevation to the country’s president, Maridadi said congratulating Mnangagwa had no value.

“It does not add value to anything. It does not add value to him; it does not add value to this nation. What we must focus on is work. We are an institution of the State and what we must do is to hold the President to account,” he said.

“We must be saying to ourselves, President Mnangagwa, these are the things you promised us, how far have you gone and what are you doing about these things instead of saying makorokoto, makorokoto. Ekuita sei makorokoto?”

Maridadi said the congratulations were out of order because they were being proposed by the very people who had ditched Mnangagwa when he was being dressed down by Grace Mugabe and when he was dismissed from the government and from the party.

“Zimbabweans must not be hypocrites. The Holly Bible, even Jesus Christ said, people that he detested during his time were hypocrites and he called them stiff-necked people of callused feet, vanhu vane man’a nemitsipa yakaomarara,” Maridadi said.

“People must not be hypocrites. I have realised that in Zimbabwe, there are people that do not follow principles but they follow people. If Madam Speaker, by some stroke of I do not know what miracle, if president Mugabe were to come back today as President, the same people fall over each other congratulating him.

“Madam Speaker, it was in this House, on this microphone, using the same leave that I am using today when I spoke about the former First Lady, Mai Grace Mugabe. I was saying, ko vanofambireiko vachituka vanhu? People on your right disapproved. Points of orders were raised from all over the place. Mapoints of order akanyuka kuita kunge howa. Point of order that side, point of order that side.-agencies