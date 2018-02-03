Thief Begs Magistrate To Jail Him

A Plumtree man who was nabbed for stealing property worth $4 000 has asked the magistrate to send him to the slammer because he cannot afford to pay back what he stole.

Mthandazo Moyo (29) of no fixed abode’s stealing escapade ended after one of his victims from whom he had stolen property worth $125 identified him through the shoe prints his shoes left imprinted in the yard.

His arrest led the police to clearing several cases of unlawful entry and theft which were happening in Plumtree since November last year.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts but was convicted by Plumtree resident magistrate Taurai Manwere.

He was sentenced to 48 months in prison of which 12 months were conditionally suspended for five years. In addition another six months were suspended on condition he pays restitution of $600 to the complainants.

Moyo will serve an effective 30-month jail term.

After receiving his sentence he pleaded with the court not to suspend anything for restitution arguing that he wanted to serve the sentence once since he could not raise the money.- state media