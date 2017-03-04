“Thief” Mujuru Stole My Party Name

Ray Nkosi | Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has been caught in another party name storm hardly 24 hours after forming her new party the National People’s Party, (NPP), another President says he owns it already.

Below is a statement written by one Amos Chiseri who alleges that the former leader of the Zimbabwe People First party stole his party name, also claiming that Mujuru is well aware of its existence.

STATEMENT :

Mujuru stole my name!

I have learnt with dismay and concern that the wife of the late General Solomon Mujuru has adopted my party name for her fragmented outfit formerly known as ZimPF.

Let me categorically clarify that National People’s Party, (NPP) was formed in 1994 and latter joined a coalition with Tekere’s ZUM in the 1995 elections. The party was never dissolved and we have no plans to fold up in the near future.

The new move by Mai Mujuru is shocking as she is well aware of our exisistence. Taking our name without even consulting us was a deliberate malicious move which will not go unchallenged.

The NPP is in the process of making overtures to political parties in CODE with an intention of joining the coalition ahead of the 2018 plebiscite. We have also scheduled a meeting with Mr Morgan Tsvangirayi of the MDC T in a bid to join a coalition of opposition parties. Mai Mujuru’s stunt compromise our party in these coalition talks.

We are giving Mai Mujuru and her team 14 days to find a new name or we drag them to courts.

We advise our party members and partners to remain focused and not to be shaken by these machinations of our detractors which are aimed at destabilising our party.

Kubatana kune pundutso!

Amos Chiseri.

National President

Founder

National People’s Party.