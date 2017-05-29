Thieves Pounce On Mugabe Propagandists, Gun And Cash Stolen

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo|Two ZBC staffers were robbed on their way from Masvingo to Harare after President Robert Mugabe had officially commissioned the Harare-Beitbridge Dualisation Programme and the Tokwe Mukosi Project.

Ironically as hundreds of security details swarmed around Mugabe, the ZBC staffers were left exposed to the merciless muggers. The two, Muchenje Denhere(45), a driver and security officer Elijah Mukonho(62), lost a pistol and $1500 cash during the attack.

Although Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi was not reachable for a comment, ZRP sources revealed the incident happened last Friday as the two were approaching Chivhu Town.

“The two were travelling in a Mercedes Benz without registration number plates.They stopped at a lay bye, 20 km from Chivhu to relieve themselves. They went into the bush in different directions and after a few minutes, Mukonho heard Denhere shouting for help.He went to the place to find out what was taking place. As he approached the place, he was also attacked. The robbers tied their hands and legs.They searched the vehicle and stole cash, mobile phones and a pistol,” police sources said.

Another ZBC vehicle following behind arrived but the robbers had vanished.

Journalists here expressed concern at the lack of security for media personnel covering Mugabe’s programmes.

“We expect journalists covering Mugabe’s events to get maximum protection from state security agents. I strongly feel Mugabe’s security details must also protect journalists on duty.The ZBC staffers are lucky to be alive,” said Masvingo based political writer Batsiranayi Ngugama.