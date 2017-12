Thomas Mapfumo: Noise Against Mnangagwa Govt Is Coming From Activists Who’re Simply After Western Donor Money

By Farai D Hove| A lot of the noise against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is coming from human rights activists who are simply after donor money, Chimurenga Music Hero Thomas Mapfumo has said.

“Sekuona kwangu ruzha pa new Govt rurikubva kune vanga vachitarisirawo kuti nyonganyonga irambe iripo kuitira mari dze funding for democracy,” he wrote Tuesday night.

Mapfumo has for nearly 50 years since the Ian Smith regime days, been vocal against injustice and corruption.

