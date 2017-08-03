Thugs Rob Couple, And Rape Woman Arrested

Two men from Gweru allegedly struck a man with a machete and raped a woman he was with before robbing them of goods worth more than $700.

Nebias Macharaga (20) and Prince Mujere (22) both from Woodlands Park appeared before a Gweru magistrate for initial remand facing robbery and rape charges.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to August 18 for confirmation of their warned and cautioned statements.

“You attack victims at night and hence nothing can stop you from interfering with investigations. Sensing the seriousness of your case, you may connive and evade trial by relocating to another place. I therefore advise you to apply for bail at the High Court,” she said.

According to the request for remand form availed in court yesterday, Macharaga and Mujere on April 28 this year allegedly struck a man with a machete before robbing him.

“Along a foot path the duo met one Jabulani Chivandani who was riding his bicycle. They struck him with a machete and robbed him of his bicycle, money, cellphone and a work suit.

On June 26 again along a foot path in Woodlands Park Macharaga in the company of Mujere approached the woman who was with her friend.

“They threatened the two with machetes before robbing them of their cellphones,” she said.

The court heard that Macharaga went on to rape the lady once in her friend’s presence.

The matters were reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the accused persons. – state media