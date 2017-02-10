Tich Mataz Arrested Again

Top radio and television personality Tichafa “Tich Mataz” Matambanadzo yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of smuggling after he failed to declare several clothing items he had brought from China.

Harare provincial magistrate Lazini Ncube presided over Matambanadzo’s matter and remanded him to February 27 on $100.

As part of his bail conditions, Matambanadzo was ordered to surrender his passport, report at Harare Central Police Station and not to interfere with known State witnesses.

It is the State’s case that on January 7 at around 10am, Matambanadzo arrived at Harare International Airport aboard Kenya Airways from China.

The State alleges Matambanadzo picked his luggage from the carousels and proceeded to the green route, where he was then stopped by a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official, Patrick Mukanganwi, who then directed him to go the red route.

It is alleged Matambanadzo was handed over to another Zimra official, Munyaradzi Mhanda, who was manning cubicle number three of the red route, who then handed him a declaration form.

After making a declaration, Mhanda went through Matambanadzo’s goods and discovered he had several suits, shirts, tracksuit bottoms and shoes, according to the physical examination form. After working out the duty, Mhanda found out Matambanadzo was supposed to have paid $538,75 in duty, which he had not.

The State alleges Mhanda then proceeded to yet another cubicle to capture the information in the system, but upon return, he discovered Matambanadzo had disappeared without paying the required duty.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.