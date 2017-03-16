Tich Mataz In Hot Soup

Tichafa Matambanadzo’s tax evasion case rages on with a Zimra official testifying yesterday that the prominent radio personality — popularly known as Tich Mataz —under-declared his merchandise upon entry at the Harare International Airport from China.

Matambanadzo is standing trial for contravening Section 182 of the Excise and Control Act.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube this week for commencement of trial on smuggling charges.

The Zimra official, Munyaradzi Mhanda, attested that 48-year-old Matambanadzo was brought to his offices after it was discovered that he had declared lesser goods than he was actually carrying.

“He had declared that he had five pairs of shoes instead of seven and five suits instead of 10. When he was brought to me, our machines were slow and I moved to another office and advised him to follow after me with his luggage so that I could calculate his duty,” Mhanda told the court.

“He did not come to that office and when I returned to check on him, he was gone. We had to file a police report.”

Matambanadzo refuted allegations of smuggling and claimed that he was attended to by an unidentified female official after Mhanda left.

He claimed the Zimra official gave him the green light to leave because their machines were down.

Mhanda disputed that claim and said the alleged female official could have informed him about the development on the day.

The “Midas Touch”, as he is also known, will file his application for discharge at the close of the State’s case today.

Magistrate Ncube will hand down the judgment tomorrow. – Daily News