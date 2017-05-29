Tiger Woods Arrested

Tiger Woods has been arrested for drink driving in Florida.

Police recorded the arrest at 07:18 local time (11:18 GMT) and the golfer was released a few hours later, records from Palm Beach County police show.

He was arrested in the town of Jupiter at around 03:00 local time, media reports say.

The 41-year-old has been recovering from recent back surgery and last blogged about his health on 24 May.

He wrote that the surgery had relieved terrible pain and that he hadn’t “felt this good in years”.

He said the outlook for a return to competitive golf was “positive” but that he was not in a “hurry”.

“I want to play professional golf again but I’m not looking ahead,” he said. “I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.” bbc