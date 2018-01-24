Tilda Moyo’s “Manhood Video” Aftermath: Businessman Threatens To Sue Over “Snake” Story

By Own Correspondent | The Zimpapers’ Star FM radio station faces a lawsuit following an explicit video they deliberately recorded and offloaded onto the net.

ZIFA boss Phillip Chiyangwa has told ZimEye he is ready to sue the station over another fake story which alleges that he owns a snake which gives him money and the President has sent the army to bring it to Harare. REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE INTERVIEW-

Mr Chiyangwa said the audio defames him and those who produced the libelous recording must face justice.

The development comes after the Veteran broadcaster, Tilda Moyo flighted the video of a man who she is seen on video claiming lost his male sex organ when an alleged witchcraft exercise went wrong. The man is alleged to have consulted a prophet cum witch-doctor asking to be assisted to curb his wife’s extramarital sex runs using a traditional therapy known as Runyoka.

Tilda Moyo claims the therapy was meant to cause the wife to “get stuck” to anyone who engages in sexual activity with her outside their marriage. She then says unknown to the man the charm which was administered on him to infect his wife would also work on him if he also engaged in an illicit affair. The worst happened to him when he went out on an extra affair himself and as he tried to engage, his male organ disappeared.

But the clearly weird story was cooked up for the simple minds to believe – Tilda Moyo is known to cooking up stories and there is another one in which her name is mentioned under a claim that there is a snake in Chinhoyi belonging to ZIFA boss, Phillip Chiyangwa. The claim that the whole sacred thing is no longer there is a total and complete contradiction and what is true.

For instance, having seen these pictures it is clear there is a complete opposite between what has been claimed that there is no more manhood and reality. The sacred thing can be seen clearly still firmly intact, the only difference being that it has been glued to the side. That is cheap magic art. In fact it is no magic as mere paper glue can create that graphic.

According to Star FM, the man tried to go back to the prophet cum traditional for a reversal therapy, and there a misunderstanding occurred which forced the man to approach the radio station for help.

In the video made available to ZimEye.com, Tilda Moyo parades the man inviting him to undress and show the world his private parts that indeed have the male organ missing. But when the man opens his trousers, his privates can be seen firmly intact, the only difference being a side-lumping of his manhood.