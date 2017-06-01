Toddler (3) Killed In Pole Accident

A three-year-old baby died from head injuries sustained after a wooden pole fell on him as he was playing with his five-year-old brother at home.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said Minenhle Dube sustained head injuries and died on the spot in Figtree on Monday at around 11AM.

“He was playing with his five-year-old brother at their homestead when a wooden pole fell from a fence and hit him on the head.

“He bled profusely and died on the spot. His brother alerted their grandfather who was in the house. The body was taken for post mortem,” Insp Ndebele said.

Minenhle’s grandfather, Mr Peter Dube, said he was seated in the kitchen hut when his eldest grandchild called him to help Minenhle as he was hurt.

He said the two children had been left under his custody by their parents who had travelled to Nkayi.

“I was seated in the kitchen hut when my eldest grandchild came running to me and told me that his young brother was hurt. I rushed out and found Minenhle lying in a pool of blood and he was motionless,” said Mr Dube.

“I called out to him to respond but he didn’t. I alerted my neighbours and we transported him to a clinic where they confirmed that he was dead. It seems that they were playing near the fence and there was a loose log which fell and hit him on the head.”

In another incident, a 37-year-old Bulawayo man was found lying dead near a railway line in Plumtree Town on Sunday.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Insp Ndebele said Silent Mhlanga of Cowdray Park Suburb is suspected to have collapsed while he was on his way from receiving treatment at the Plumtree District Hospital.

He said a passerby stumbled on Mhlanga’s body which was decomposing.

“He didn’t have any visible injuries but on him were some medical cards which indicated that he had received treatment at the Plumtree District Hospital for chest problems and persistent coughing.

“It appears that he could have succumbed to the illness,” Insp Ndebele said.- state media