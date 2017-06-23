Tollgates To Be Paid Using Ecocash

Staff Reporter | Giant mobile phone operator, Econet Wireless, has struck a first by signing a mobile money transfer payment arrangement with the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority which will see motorists being able to pay toll fees using their mobile phones.

The system which was unveiled at the major highways this week, will see motorists transfer funds into a ZINARA mobile money wallet in their Econet network and use the money to settle tollgate fees in an instant on arrival at the tollgates.

According to an Econet Wireless information leaflet, the motorists who have been battling with cash will only need to provide the tollgate official with their mobile number and the fee is immediately deducted from the ZINARA mobile wallet in their phone.

Early this year at the hype of the cash shortages, the road authority introduced swipe machines at the tollgates to get motorists to use their bank debit cards to settle the toll fees but the machines have been unpopular with as they are time consuming and expensive in bank charges. The new Ecocash system is likely going to gain more favour from the motorists especially public transport operators who pass through a number of tollgates on a single trip everyday.

The country continues to experience crippling cash shortages which have seen businesses resorting to a varied means of plastic money to keep business going. The road authority has also not be spared as several motorists have had to escape toll payments on claims they did not have cash in hand but in their mobile phones and debit cards.