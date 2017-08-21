Tongaat Hullet Fights Mahofa To The Grave

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Barely a week after Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa’ s death, Tongaat Hullet is finalising plans to repossess its 4000 hectares of sugarcane plots forcibly taken by Zanu PF supporters, aligned to the late politician.

Officials at Tongaat Hullet failed to repossess the land from the invaders because Mahofa urged the illegal farmers to remain at the plots.

Mahofa, laid to rest at a low key burial ceremony today at the National Heroes Acre, continuously blocked Tongaat Hullet officials from evicting the illegal farmers.

Although President Robert Mugabe had instructed the farmers to move out of the plots during the Provincial Youth Interface Rally in Masvingo, the farmers defied his directive on the basis that Mahofa was backing them.

Tongaat Hullet has indicated the farmers cannot reap where they did not sow.

Tongaat Hullet is currently in possession of a letter from the Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement.The letter indicates that Tongaat Hullet has the right to harvest sugarcane on the plots and eventually repossess its land.

The letter was written by the Permanent Secretary in the Lands Ministry, Grace Tsitsi Mutandiro.

“We are finalising plans to take back our land.We have the right to harvest the sugarcane on the invaded plots because the illegal farmers grabbed land after we had already planted the sugarcane,” said a Tongaat official.

However the farmers declared that the letter was null and void.

“The so called letter is null and void.In actual fact the letter is fraught with irregularities,” said one farmer who identified himself as Comrade Mawaya.