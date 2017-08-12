Tongue Lasher Grace Mugabe Jets Into Gwanda

All roads lead to Matabeleland South Province today for the sixth Presidential Youth Interface Rally expected to light up sleepy Gwanda town. Another bumper crowd, as witnessed in other provinces, is expected to throng Phelandaba Stadium as Zanu-PF heightens its preparations for next year’s harmonised elections. President Mugabe is touring provinces countrywide, interfacing with youths at the invitation of the party’s Youth League.

Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Kudzanayi Chipanga yesterday said Gwanda was ready to roar.

“Preparations have gone well and we are only waiting for the President to come,” he said.

“There is a lot of excitement in the province and the usually sleepy Gwanda town has been awakened.

“Shops are expected to record brisk business as we began today with a carnival and clean-up campaign. Our delegates have started arriving, especially those coming from districts that are far away. We are ready for action.”

Chipanga expressed gratitude to senior party members for guiding them in the organisation of the rallies.

“We have received maximum cooperation from the party leadership both in the province and headquarters level,” he said. “We have experienced a few challenges because of this massive support.”

Matabeleland South province is expected to mobilise 35 000 people for the event.

The province youth’s chairperson Dingumuzi Phuti said: “We are already in celebratory mood which we began with a successful clean-up campaign. We have also held an eventful carnival and tomorrow (today) we promise fireworks.

“The people of Gwanda have never been this happy and it is our hope that tomorrow everything will sail through without any hitches. We have done our part with regards to mobilisation of people and we expect a huge crowd from our 168 party districts.”- state media