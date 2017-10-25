“TOO MUCH S*X” : Woman Seeks Protection Order Against Hubby Who Demands Too Much Intimacy

7

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| A local woman has approached the courts to seek a protection order against her husband who demands too much sex despite his promiscuous acts.

The woman, Gertrude Kambombe, of M Extension, New Stands, Chivhu said she was afraid of having sex with her husband, Shepherd Jongwe.

Jongwe is a prominent businessman in Chivhu.

In her court application, Kambombe indicated that her husband had the habit of demanding too much sex.

She also said at times he would force her to have sex with him despite the fact that he has numerous girlfriends.

“He forces me to have sex with him and I am extremely afraid of contracting HIV. May the court intervene and stop him from tormenting me,” said Kambombe.

She further said:” Whenever I refuse to have sex with him, he becomes violent.

He assaults me in the presence of our children. He is also threatening to sell our house.”

The matter will be heard at the Chivhu Magistrate’ s Court this month.  -ZimEye

