Top Grace Mugabe Ally Found With Seven Tonnes Of Government Sourced Rice

Langton Ncube| Police in Bulawayo have discovered more than five tonnes of rice at the former leader of a splinter group of war veterans, George Mlala’s house.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango told the state media that they have since launched a man hunt for Mlala who they wanted to question about the discovered government sourced food aid.

According to inspector Simango the seven tonnes of rice were found at Mlala’s residential Flat Number 6, Trust Building at the Corner of 14 Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Street in Bulawayo.

Prior to her ouster from Zanu PF and subsequent loss of the country’s Presidency of her husband Robert Mugabe in November last year, the former first lady Grace Mugabe was donating government sourced rice to Zanu PF supporters at her rallies.

Mlala who was campaigning for Grace to succeeded her husband in Zanu PF and Government then, vanished from the public scene following Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ so called Operation Restore Legacy last November.

He briefly appeared at Plumtree Border Post last month where he was observed hiding in a car in which former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and his family were travelling.

Police srepid they had launched a manhunt after he could not be located to account for the grain.

Inspector Simango is appealing to those with information that may lead to the location of Mlala to come forward or get in touch with the Officer-in-Charge CID Law and Order, Bulawayo, Detective Inspector Musona or the investigating officer Detective Inspector Mpofu on (09) 64232.