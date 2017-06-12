Top Lawyer Stripped Naked In Public

Ray Nkosi | Top lawyer advocate Webster Chinamora has been stripped naked in public by a UK based woman who claims to have a child with him, that he is not looking after.

Writing on her Facebook portal Chantal Mungofa responds to a post by VIVA Zimbabwe president Acie Lumumba, praising Chinamora for his great legal work in the case he won, in which the state had accused him of smuggling vehicles, charges which were later translated to forgery then again later fraud.

Lumumba recalls how he, “endured arrests and re-arrests, spending many nights on and off the cold cement floors of a jail cell, others sharing blankets with murderers and rapists in remand and Chikurubi.”

The Magistrate ruled that he be removed off remand and freed with no conditions.

Writes Mungofa on the back of Lumumba’s victory, ” Can Acie Lumumba tell this advocate of his to start paying me child maintenance I’m sure he payed him a lot of money to deal with his case. Webster Chinamora I want my child maintenance please!!!! Tomorrow is your daughters birthday what sort of a father are you?”

Neither Mungofa nor Chinamora could be reached for comment at the time of going to press. More to follow…