Top Lawyer Suspended For Fraud

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe has deregistered Bulawayo lawyer Russel Dzete who is facing several counts of fraud.

Dzete is among 25 other lawyers who were last week barred from practicing by the profession’s mother body.

In a statement, the LSZ did not issue reasons for withdrawing practicing certificates from Dzete and the other lawyers. “Take notice that the following members do not hold valid practicing certificates for 2017. Accordingly, they have no right of audience in any court, police station or prison,” said the LSZ in a statement.

Law Society President Mr Misheck Hogwe could not be reached for comment.

However, an official from the society who spoke on condition of anonymity said of the 25 lawyers who were blacklisted last week, 10 have since followed laid down procedures to practice law.

“Because they did not apply for renewal practicing certificates we can no longer allow them to practice but I must also mention that of 25 we published last week, about 10 have regularised with us, “said the official.

The official said Dzete had not communicated with the LSZ and they were not sure if he was still practicing or not. “Over and above Russel Dzete is not holding a practicing certificate and his whereabouts are unknown because he has also left Marondedze and Mukuku law firm. He left, did not apply for renewal and has not notified the law society of his current whereabouts. It’s not known whether he is practicing or has joined commerce so officially, his whereabouts are unknown,” said the official.

The official said the LSZ will also investigate Dzete’s criminal charges to establish if they constitute unprofessional conduct.

“It’s an issue that we are seized with and it will be dealt with by our disciplinary committee. Sometime last year he had written to give a response to a complaint before it even became a criminal case,” said the official.

Dzete and four others who are not lawyers are facing charges of defrauding three people of $38 600 and R60 000. Dzete who was employed at Marondedze, Mukuku and partner’s legal practitioners and his alleged accomplices Binary Mkandla (46), Edmund Makonese (53), Simangaliso Muringi (49) and Austin Moyo (60) of Cowdray Park allegedly defrauded three people by selling them non-existent stands.

The other lawyers who were deregistered are Tendai Toto, Wonder Nyika, Rejoice Murambatsvina, Pauline Makora, Raphael Maganga, Fred Machokoto, Reward Chivaura, Goodwill Chikukutu and Martin Chasakara. The other group includes unattached lawyers Oncemore Dodo, Evidence Gonesi, Arthur Mabhena, Judith Machaka, Benjamin Machengete, Maclean Mahaso, Takunda Make, Simbarashe Manyumwa, Thomas Masendeke, Regis Munbijo, Clemence Ngweshiwa, Leslie Sibanda, Claudious Tafirei, Joseph Terera and Victor Zvobgo. – state media