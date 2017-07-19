Tout Runs Over And Kills ZRP Cop

An unlicensed tout driving a commuter omnibus last night ran over and killed a policeman in Chinhoyi.

The tout was running away from police officers after he panicked while picking passengers at an undesignated point at a traffic lights intersection. As he fled he ran over a mounted policeman who was on duty elsewhere in the town.

Police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the 23 year old tout, Archie Kundainazvo, has been arrested and will face culpable homicide charges. He said the culprit will also be charged with driving without a licence and picking passengers at an undesignated point.

Action will also be taken against the driver of the omnibus who handed over the vehicle to the tout. Chief Superintendent Nyathi said police condemn the errant conduct of touts and kombi drivers who disregard traffic regulations and described last night’s tragedy as unfortunate.- state media