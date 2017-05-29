Town Clerk Splurges $38 000 On New Curtains For Her Residence

GWERU residents have come out guns blazing in protest over town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza’s decision to splash $38 000 on new curtains at her official residence.

Gwatipedza was recently allocated the mayoral mansion to use as her residence after months of driving from Redcliff to Gweru since her appointment last year.

Early this year, the local authority flighted tenders for the supply of the curtains. “The issue of the town clerk having $38 000 set aside for her home curtaining really shocks stakeholders,” said David Chikore, executive director of Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust (GUPRARDA).

“Has Gweru’s economic fortunes changed for the better such that Town House can afford to splash such a scandalous amount for the benefit of the town clerk. As stakeholders, we feel our interests are not in safe hands.”

Chikore said the money should have been channelled towards rehabilitation of roads.

He said his trust would continue to lobby that the mayoral mansion should not be turned into a money spinning venture.

In January, Gwatipedza disclosed that the mansion, which has been lying idle since the departure of then mayor, Sesel Zvidzai in 2008, required at least $40 000 to fix its crumbling fittings.

Both Gwatipedza and mayor, Charles Chikozho, were not reachable for comment. Newsday