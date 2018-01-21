Township girls square it off in unique beauty contest

By Paul Nyathi

Harare’s Zone 5 township girls are set for a rare moment where they will contest amongst themselves in a purely township modelling contest.

Organised by Anea Mushayanyama run Rubies Modelling Agency, the contest set to take place on February 25 will see girls from Warren Park, Kambuzuma, Lochinvar, Kuwadzana and Dzivaresekwa High Density Suburbs contest for the inaugural Zone 5 Pageant.

In an interview with ZimEye.com one of the organisers of pageant Mr Simbarashe Mandizvidza said that the aim of the pageant is to try and bring alternative past time to township girls in order to keep them away from social ills that affect the girl child.

“We are aiming to find and develop modelling talent from within the usually neglected township girls and at the same time trying to protect girls child from abusing drugs and indulging in unnecessary sexual encounters,” he said.

“In short we want to educate, empower, support, transform, and protect the township girl child in through the event,” he said.

Auditions for the event will be held in Warren Park at the Danborough College on the 27th of January at 1 O’clock in the afternoon.

20 finalists will be picked up from the auditions to compete at the Miss Zone Five Modelling pageant in February.

Mandizvidza said that the contestants will be limited to girls between the ages of 18 and 23 and resident in the Zone.

“Participants must girls between the age of 18 and 23 and auditioning is free,” he said.

The theme of the pageant will be “Developing African pride in the girl child”

Mandizvidza said that girls within the Zone can contact the agency on 0713427452 for further details and assistance in participating in the event.