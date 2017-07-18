TRAGEDY: 4 Killed In Fatal Accident Along Harare-Bulawayo Highway

Four people were killed and 8 others were injured mid-morning today between Chegutu and Selous when the car they were travelling in overturned.

The accident occurred about 16 kilometres from Chegutu along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

The vehicle was travelling towards Harare when the driver lost control of the car before it overturned, killing 4 people on the spot.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland West province Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the accident.

The injured were taken to Chegutu hospital.- state media