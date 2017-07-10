Tragedy As Mentally Challenged Daughter Murders Mom

Terrence Mawawa, Rusape| In a grisly murder incident that has horrified the Rusape community, a woman believed to be mentally challenged crushed her elderly mother to death using a weapon two weeks ago.

Violet Kadoma(34), of Kanyangira Village under Chief Makoni, Rusape was recently arrested for allegedly murdering her mother, Emily Kadoma(78).

Violet is now in police custody pending further investigations on the case as well as mental evaluation.

Manicaland Province deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Chanada said the disturbing incident happened on June 24. “Violet and Emily stayed together in Rusape. Emily’s son, Andrew Kadoma and his wife Annah Tonatsasei saw the two yelling at each other from a distance.

As they kept watching, Violet began to assault her mother with clenched fists and unknown objects. Emily ran into her bedroom for refuge and Violet pursued her. When Andrew dashed to the house to intervene, he found Emily dead,” said Chanada.

Police were alerted and Violet was arrested. Emily’s body was taken to Rusape General Hospital for an autopsy. Chanada further confirmed, “She had multiple cuts on the left cheek and on her occiput.She had another deep wound above the right ear. ”

Andrew said he was shocked by his mother’s death but also felt torn apart by the unintentional conduct of his sister.

“I took some time to check what was happening because I thought it was nothing serious. We have been devastated by our mother’s death.Our sister is mentally challenged but nobody expected her to commit murder,” said a crestfallen Andrew.

The police confirmed that Violet would only be certified as mentally challenged after psychiatric evaluation.