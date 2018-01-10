Tragedy As Soccer Legend Ngwenya Dies

Terrence Mawawa,

The death of legendary footballer Shadreck Ngwenya has stunned the soccer fraternity.

Zimbabwe Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa yesterday described Ngwenya as one of the greatest players to rise to stardom in the country.

The legendary Ngwenya has left a lasting legacy of excellence on the pitch, according to Chidzambwa

Ngwenya played for Dynamos and later moved to South Africa.

According to one of his two daughters, Memory, Ngwenya died yesterday morning at his Ntabazinduna home in Bulawayo at the age of 70.

Chidzambwa, who played alongside Ngwenya when the Warriors gaffer joined Dynamos from Chibuku Shumba in 1977, yesterday described the former tough tackling centre back as one of the best players he ever rubbed shoulders with at both club and national team levels respectively.