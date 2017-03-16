TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Crocodile Swallows School Kid

Ray Nkosi | People of Mushumbi in Dande Mashonaland central province, were left in shock with no words Thursday, after a nine year old school going pupil was swallowed by a crocodile.

According to villagers, the sad incident happened at around 5pm yesterday when the unidentified victim was crossing Dande river from school, and was attacked and swallowed by the crocodile.

The villagers are said to have tracked down the reptile and killed it.

They skinned it and retrieved the remains of the unfortunate child.

