Tragic Death of Mutare Teachers College Boss

REST IN PEACE PAPA J.MUWANDI

I don’t know how to start it, but we have received the saddest news from the fast growing Mutare teachers college. The death of our dearest principal didn’t only shock a lot of people but the college and Zimbabwe at large has lost a visionary man, a principled man, and above all a man of integrity. I never had chance to meet him one on one but within the limits that I could see and listen to him, he had inspired me and changed my thinking direction and my behaviour of operation especially as a teacher. He was a man with a spirit of encouragement, a true mentor, brilliant, precise and straight forward!

His words to me were very clear, “always thank the Lord any ‘far’ you go…..” He was a man anyone could be proud of. I can’t try to study this but the ministry of Higher education and the ministry of primary and secondary education can surely act as my witness in this …ZIMBABWE HAS LOST A MAN OF PURPOSE. Who am l to judge the Lord’s decision, but God has struck and pierced the hearts of thousands students of Mutare teachers college! A lot of students (including different WhatsApp groups for the students of the college) have put on their profile pictures the photo of our dearest Father….we cry together …and we will always be together in spirit….we say may God our Lord let him pass through!

It might appear too political if I want to talk about the vision he always foresaw and told us ..the future Mutare teachers college…with him it was easy to understand the brand name ‘JEWEL OF EXCELLENCE’….He had a vision of a better institute ..a better college. He was a man of his words …it was clear in his face …his self…clear that he was a good leader anyone would want to copy from! I can’t tell how far much will those whom he worked close to will miss him, but am not sure if they will find any replacement equal to him.

We have no more words to say since we are shading tears every minute we imagine this scenario. This is the way of every human flesh, we are born to have a few time here on earth and depart, die and go back to the dust where we came from! Who can resist it, no one at all! Mr Muwandi we will one day meet, Sanai kuti chengeterawo pekugara, chasungwa pasi nekudenga chasungwa, u will enter the kingdom of God and purposefully serve as His angel forever till we meet!

Tinoti zororai murugare !!!

Makarwa kurwakwakanaka ….from Blessing shumba

Compiled by F Gwashure.

2.2 MathsStudent@mutare teachers