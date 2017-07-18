TRAGIC: Girl 10 Mauled To Death By Lions

A 10 year old girl from Chiredzi was allegedly attacked and killed by a lion while relieving herself at the back of a hut during the night, police have confirmed.

The lion allegedly dragged Mitchell Mucheni’s body into the bush while her aunt Ms Mawonei Muchacha (34) watched in shock.

Ms Muchacha teamed up with a neighbour and followed the predator’s spoor for about 300 metres from the homestead before stumbling on the girl’s body near the fields.

Acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 7 PM.

He said police took Mitchell’s body to Chiredzi District General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Asst Insp Dehwa said a report was made to the Zimbabwe National Parks and wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

“We have received a report of sudden death. A lion killed a 10-year-old girl from Chiredzi. The girl had gone behind their house during the night to relieve herself when she met her fate. She was allegedly attacked and her body dragged for 300m before the lion disappeared,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said Mitchell went outside with Ms Muchacha to relieve herself during the night.

Asst Insp Dehwa said Mitchell allegedly went behind the house, leaving her aunt waiting at the front.

He said Ms Muchacha waited for what seemed like eternity leading her to be worried until she went to investigate.

Ms Muchacha, said Asst Insp Dehwa, was taken aback when she saw Mitchell’s lifeless body being dragged by a wild animal that she initially did not recognise and alerted a neighbour, Mr Samuel Chekai (29).

“The two teamed and used a torch to follow the spoor of the animal which they later identified as a lion. They were guided by a trail of blood stains until they stumbled on Mitchell’s lifeless body, some 300m from the homestead near the fields,” he said.

Police said the body had some flesh stripped from the thighs and buttocks.

A report was made to Chiredzi Police who attended the scene.

Cases of wildlife and human conflict are on the increase in Mwenezi, Chiredzi and Bikita. Last month Chief Maranda from Mwenezi appealed to ZimParks to help curb stray wild animals especially lions as they kill villagers’ livestock.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Public Relations Manager Mr Tinashe Farawo could not be reached for comment.- state media