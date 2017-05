The four alleged plotters of the Gushungo Dairy bombing have been formally indicted by the National Prosecuting Authority to appear at the High Court on the 18th of September answering to charges of treason.

Silas Pfupa, Borman Ngwenya, Owen Kuchata and Solomon Makumbe were formally indicted and served with papers at the Harare Magistrates Court where they were instructed to appear for trial at the High Court.- state media

More details to follow…