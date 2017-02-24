Trevor Noah Crushes Xenophibia Savagery

Trevor Noah | There are about 2.3 million Immigrants living in South Africa, this number includes other Africans, Chinese, Bangladeshi, Indians, middle easterners and Europeans who are not born in SA. out of this number, only 1.6 million are Africans. The 1.6 MILLION Africans mostly run small shops, vending, service industries etc. They may lay claim to less than 0.00001% of wealth in SA.

Whites in South Africa makes up about 8.7% of the population and controls over 85% wealth. Though there are increases in black CEOs and managers, these are mere servants and just a optical presentations. There are about 6000 Europeans families who own over 85% of agricultural lands in south Africa.

So when I hear south Africans claiming that other Africans are competing with them on dwindling/scarce resources, I say that your anger and outrage is misplaced. African immigrants don’t own lands, don’t run companies, don’t own mining companies, don’t operate trophy hunting companies, do not ship out capital to European banks.

Yours is a complete misplaced anger, prejudice and xenophobia built up out of inferiority complex created by decades of apartheid and oppression.

I don’t see fellow African as a competitor but a fellow compatriot who is struggling to feed his family and have some comfort in this short life-time. If you feel undeserved in wealth distribution, please research again who controls that wealth and it has nothing to do with some Nigerian, Zimbabwean or Mozambican working in a restaurant or Ethiopian running a small shop, or a Ghanaian mechanic working hard in the sun.

There is zero excuse to hate or despise any African at all, there are no merits for it and it’s baseless at best. When African Immigrants living in SA start owning like 20% of wealth and not hiring SA natives, then I will be on the streets with you to protest. Till then, if you hate fellow African for simply running a simple store, you are nothing but a buffoon, imbecile who was prematurely circumcised and never grew up. Base your hate on facts, not inferiority complex. That’s all.