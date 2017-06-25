Tribal Feuds Hit Sex Workers in Gwanda

Staff Reporter| In a surprise tribal feud, residents of Spizkop Township in Gwanda on Saturday went berserk evicting a group of alleged Shona speaking sex workers from a house they were renting ordering them to go and practice their trade “where they come from.”

ZimEye.com sources in the town indicated that the group of about ten young girls between the ages of 17 and 25 were ordered out of the house by marauding residents of the township claiming that the community did not approve of their trade and “they must go and practise it in Mashonaland where they came from.”

The owner of the house was also immediately ordered to get new “descent” tenants or risk his house being burnt down.

The sources however claimed that the rift against the girls may not have necessarily been a community initiated move as the town’s sex workers are said to be involved in serious tribal clashes with the Ndebele speaking groups claiming that the Shona speaking ones are taking away their business.

“The so called community members may have been incited by the Ndebele speaking sex workers to remove the girls due to their profession rivalry in the market,” claimed the sources.

In a follow up, ZimEye.com spoke to another Shona speaking sex worker operating in Bulawayo who claimed that the sex work “naturally” does not allow one to carry out the business in their area of origin and needs the workers to cut across to places where they are not known.

“The people in Gwanda are not being fair cause if you go to Mutare where I come from and even in Harare the majority of ladies there are Ndebele speaking and we accommodate them well understanding that they can’t practise in their areas,” said the young girl who only identified herself as Rumbidzai.