Trouble At Zuva Southerton Service Station After Prophet’s Top Range Merc Is Filled With Wrong Fuel

Zuva Southerton service station authorities in Harare had a torrid time on Tuesday after they allegedly filled prominent local Prophet Tapiwa Freddy’s top of the range Mercedes-Benz with wrong fuel!

Freddy, Founder and Leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries was reportedly delayed from 4pm to 8pm at Zuva service station along Willovale Road after the fuel attendant filled his E250 CDI 2014 model with ordinary diesel instead of diesel 50 he has asked for.

Reached for a comment, Prophet Freddy confirmed the mishap, describing it as a ‘temptation’ ahead of his Spiritual Spectacles Sunday urging fuel suppliers to be professional

Zuva Station Manager, Farai Gomba was evasive and referred questions to one Sibanda who said he was still to receive a report of the incident. “On that one, contact our head office and speak to Mr Sibanda” said Gomba

However we gathered that Sibanda had ordered Gomba to drain some of the fuel from Prophet Freddy’s vehicle and that from the pump for ‘thorough’ tests on the following day.

Prophet Freddy was expecting the authorities to effect the draining of the wrong fuel fearing a mechanical fault as the vehicle was now showing a ‘check engine light’. Fuel attendants tried in vain to drain the wrong diesel 50 in the presence of Gomba forcing the man of cloth to use an alternative vehicle.

Prophet Freddy was more worried about delaying members of his flock. “We understand the incidents of such issues happen here and there but our church members complained much over the delay since they were expecting to meet me, ” said Prophet Freddy.

“To me it was like one of those temptations that I face when I am conducting a big spiritual spectacle service like the one we are to conduct this coming Sunday in Glen View.”

“After raising complaints to the authorities, they took time to attend to me that I failed to attend people who were waiting for me from 4pm until 830pm. One of the managers later came and we resolved the issue and I wonder how the story reached you guys. They wanted to refund the money i had paid but I refused since it was not more important than the problems that might have affected the vehicle” he said.

“My message to fuel dealers is to ever approach their business in a professional manner so as to retain their clients” signed off Prophet Freddy. H-Metro