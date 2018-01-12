Trump Calls Africa and Haiti “Sh**hole” Countries, Says Why Are They Allowed To Enter USA?

14

United States president Donald Trump has caused a stir after he referred to Haiti and African countries as “s***hole countries.”

Trump was having a meeting on immigration with lawmakers at the White House. He questioned the lawmakers on why people from Africa and Haiti were being allowed to visit the United States. Trump, said that his country should instead let in more people from countries such as Norway, whose prime minister visited him on Wednesday at the White House.

The Washington Post and CNN television have confirmed that Trump truly said: “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?”

The White House attempted a rebuttal however saying Trump is fighting immigration. It said in a statement:

Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people. The President will only accept an immigration deal that adequately addresses the visa lottery system and chain migration — two programs that hurt our economy and allow terrorists into our country. Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation. He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the United States through a legal pathway. – VOA

  • silungisn

    You see our Brothers and Sisters stampeding to go to USA the likes of Mr Tendai Biti,Mr Nelson Chamisa and Mr Mavhinga both from Zimbabwe being labelled as coming from ‘SHITHOLE” States….

  • Proud to be from Africa

    If you didn’t know by now that Trump is a certified idiot, now it’s official.

  • Cde Chaurura

    Okay!
    Those are the people to whom MDC-Alliance goes for salvation. I am resisting to call the zvimbwasungata because we now have a new dispensation. They also want Trump to monitor our elections for them to be cedible. Bloody sshitholes indeed!

  • gig

    how is that affecting u? U can also stampede yourself to China or India

  • Cde Chaurura

    Of course I can go to those who do not call me a sshithole. But that!? Being called sshithole and then kiss ass? Shame!

  • Vangodza

    …..and Ngaruvhume

  • big

    The only problem here is that he referred to countries rather than referring to their leadership. Indeed, it is a fact that a number of African countries have SHITHOLE LEADERSHIP that is self centred, oppressive and extremely cruel and wicked to it’s very own people!!! Zim has been one of those countries, but with this new dispensation, Cde Mnangagwa has so far made massive strides in trying to reverse that trend. I praise his approach so much and pray that the Mighty Lord continues to guide him.

  • big

    No, read between the lines, don’t just take these speeches literally.

  • silungisn

    Voetsek….you fool

  • big

    Ya U are one of the SHITHOLES I see

  • silungisn

    Voetsek….you Biti,Chamisa,Mavhinga and Ngarivhume…

  • big

    Shallow mind!!

  • silungisn

    Voetsek Man…..Shallow minded are like you who stampeding to the USA but being called “SHITHOLES” …IT SEEMS CLEARLY TO ME THAT YOU FELT OFFENDED …..you must teach your friends Mr Tendai Biti ,Mr Nelson Chamisa and Mr Ngarivhume not to visit mad Mr Donald Trump…..you are a fool by blaming me …i feel pity for your Brothers who are blind by visit the Country that not welcome them like people to admire them like Monkeys…..

  • Cde Chaurura

    He did not refer to the countries as such but to the common citizenry, the normal people. He does not like the people coming into the USA.

    Otherwise I agree with you.