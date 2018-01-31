Trump Embarrasses Chamisa

7

By Langton Ncube| The United States government has distanced itself from claims by MDC Alliance acting chairperson Advocate Nelson Chamisa at the weekend that President Donald Trump promised the opposition party a $15 billion kitty should they win the forthcoming elections.

In his address at an MDC Alliance rally in Mutare at the weekend and in a bid to woo supporters, Adv Chamisa said President Trump pledged to bail out the MDC Alliance government with $15 billion for reconstruction and economic recovery programmes.

In December last year, Adv Chamisa together with People’s Democratic Party leader Mr Tendai Biti travelled to Washington where they met several officials in the US administration.

They suggested to senior Washington officials that it was not yet time to repeal the current ruinous and illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

“When we met with President Trump in America alongside Biti, he asked us how much we needed to move the country forward and we told him that we needed $15 billion,” said Adv Chamisa, who is also MDC-T co-vice president.

He said Mr Trump assured them that the funds would be disbursed immediately after winning elections since his government had faith in the MDC Alliance.

According to the state media, United States embassy spokesperson Mr David Macguire shot down the claims by Adv Chamisa, saying it was not Washington’s business to give money to political parties.

“We do not support individuals or political parties,” he said. “We do not take a position on who is going to be a political leader of a country. The outcome of an election is up to the people of that country to decide.

“We do not make such promises to individuals or political parties.”

 

  • lawyer

    Any fool would dispute that headline, Chamisa’s words are still correct that the Trump administration will only support a new Government in Zimbabwe and not the current Mafia regime.

  • Vangodza

    Svoooooooo!!!!!!!oooooo!!!!. cheap politicking. TK Khupe must use her electoral mandate to cut / prune this young man to size. Viva MDC Khupe

  • Cde Chaurura

    You are right, that only fools would dispute that headline.

    Fake lawyers would also.

  • KudzaiKazonga

    FALSE PASTOR. HAUNYIRI MUNHU WEMUFUNDISA ANONYEPA PACHENA?

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    This is Politics, there is no embarrassment here.

    In Politics, what is important is that the initial message did indeed reach its intended targets, the poor voters. It doesnt matter that it may not have been true, could have been exaggerated or it is being disputed by Trump – as long as it reached its intended targets; thats just fine.

    I can assure you that; even if Trump and his people dispute Chamisa’s message or even if Chamisa outrightly lied; the voters who Chamisa told will never get to know that. They are not that sophisticated and have no access to Twitter!

  • sarah Mahoka

    Except Chamisa is also competing with zanupf. All they need to do is repeat what Chamisa said on radio and tv news and Trumps denial. They can run it on tv news radio news continuously everyday all news broadcasts for a whole week if not more

  • chikotikoti

    The voters are sophisticated and have access to tweeter YOU TWIT–stop insulting people –even one person per family or group with access is all it takes for everybody to know the truth–you can fool some people some time but you cant fool all the people all the time–besides thats the last time the quasi-lawyer-cum-politician will ever repeat that lie so–YES HE WAS EMBARRASSED AS ARE YOU!!!