Trump Envoy Pledges Good Relations With Mugabe

UNITED States envoy, Harry Thomas Jr, has pledged to maintain cordial working relations with President Robert Mugabe’s government, although the Zanu PF leader recently expressed scepticism over newly-elected American President Donald Trump’s stance towards Zimbabwe.

Thomas Jr made the remarks last week during commemorations of the Black History Month organised by the Zimbabwe United States Alumni Association (ZUSAA).

“I am glad that President (Robert) Mugabe wants to have a good relationship with his counterpart, our 45th president,” he said.

“I want to say that we will maintain our policies here,” he said citing continued US support for health and humanitarian assistance, exchange programmes and the construction of the $200 million new embassy complex in Harare.

“America’s commitment to Zimbabwe has remained strong including through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, which was started during President (George) Bush’s administration,” he added.

Black History Month, which is also known as African American History Month, is celebrated in February to recognise the rich heritage and vast achievements of African Americans throughout the course of American history.

Thomas Jr, who is in his second term as US diplomat to Zimbabwe, has served other countries such as Philippines and Bangladesh, India; Kaduna, Nigeria; and Lima, Peru. He also once served as director for South Asia at the National Security Council at the White House.

Mugabe recently told State media that he was unsure of how Trump would conduct himself on issues affecting Zimbabwe, especially after his predecessor, Barack Obama renewed travel and economic sanctions on the First Family on the eve of his departure. – Newsday