Trump Must Apologise To Africa – ADF

US President Donald Trump must apologise to Africa, the African Diaspora Forum has said.

The ADF, in a statement said it is “dismayed at the recent disparaging remarks made by the United States of America’s President, Donald Trump.

“We find President Trump’s comments, who described African nations, Haiti and El Salvador as “shithole countries” not only indicative of the USA President’s unbecoming conduct as an international leader, but also as an insight to his racist, xenophobic and poking behaviour that is obviously aimed at sparking global conflict.

“We recommend a diplomatic protest over President Donald Trump’s “shithole countries” comments.

“The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) condemns the comments in the strongest terms. We demand that Mr Trump retract as well as apologise, not only to the Africans, but to all people of African descent around the globe.

“While commending the efforts of African countries like South Africa, Senegal, Botswana, who have swiftly responded by demanding an explanation from their American Embassy or condemning Trump’s comments, we would also like to urge all other African countries who host US embassies to do same.

“It is so disheartening and shocking to note that at a time when the world should be moving towards total civilisation driven by racial, religious and cross-national tolerance and respect for one another, we still find a leader with an archaic mind and outdated philosophy by hate that is obviously built on stereotypes.

“It is unfortunate that since he assumed power, President Trump has lived up to his pre-election image of a selfish and hate-driven man with a potential to not only isolate America from the rest of the world, but also a penchant to spark unnecessary outrage that is likely to change the world order.

“President Trump has ticked all the wrong boxes since the beginning of his current term, proving to the world at large what a sorry excuse for a President he is. What makes him even worse as a tragedy awaiting to happen is his status in charge of one of the most powerful nations on earth. An ignorant, hate-filled person of Trump’s calibre in charge of both economic and military arsenal is a ticking time bomb that needs to be diffused, although playing to his gallery would lead to a serious world war with dire consequences.

“Whilst we do not deny that some African heads of states’ medieval leadership qualities that have further enslaved rather than free their citizens from both political and economic bondage, Mr. Trump as American President should be the last person to denigrate African nations on a generalisation. The reason is because his country is one of those responsible for creating and sponsoring some of the political conflicts on the continent, based on its neo-colonial interests.

“We therefore urge African nations to pressure USA embassies in their land to demand an apology from Trump, while also making it known that we recommend that President Trump be regarded as a prohibited immigrant until such a time that he explains, withdraws or apologizes for his misplaced comments.

“Africans, through both slavery and choices made, sacrificed a lot to help build America to its current status as a world super-power and it is therefore, only an ignorant leader like President Trump who can either not know or choose to deliberately ignore such.

“Coming home, it is such comments by disdainful leaders like President Trump that should unite African leaders in self-introspection and stock-taking, aimed at finding lasting solutions to the political and socio-economic problems that keep on producing African refugees and asylum seekers who eventually flood other countries – drawing such insulting comments decades after most countries in the continent freed themselves from colonial rule.

“We call on African governments to revolutionarise the African image by prioritising African people and benefiting all Africans with the continent’s resources regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or any other divisive criteria. We request that states endeavour to compete with the world in terms of a range of more positive initiatives in human rights, development and economics.”