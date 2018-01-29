Trump Promised MDC $15 Billion If Tsvangirai Wins 2018 Elections – Chamisa

US President Donald Trump is alleged to have promised Zimbabwe $15 billion if the MDC Alliance wins the upcoming elections. This was according to MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa addressing party cadres.

Chamisa said: “When we met with President Trump in America alongside Biti, he asked us how much we needed to move the country forward and we told him that we needed $15 billion.”

“He assured us that the money will be disbursed soon after winning the elections. He told us that he had faith in us because we don’t behave like Zanu PF crooks.”

Chamisa also called on Joice Mujuru to consider joining MDC he said, “Vana mai Mujuru please come with your parties and join rwizi rukuru Save (Morgan Tsvangirai). We have done a pact with all these parties but we are moving forward to form a grand coalition.”