Trump Promised MDC $15 Billion If Tsvangirai Wins 2018 Elections – Chamisa

US President Donald Trump is alleged to have promised Zimbabwe $15 billion if the MDC Alliance wins the upcoming elections. This was according to MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa addressing party cadres.

Chamisa said: “When we met with President Trump in America alongside Biti, he asked us how much we needed to move the country forward and we told him that we needed $15 billion.”

He assured us that the money will be disbursed soon after winning the elections. He told us that he had faith in us because we don’t behave like Zanu PF crooks.

Chamisa also called on Joice Mujuru to consider joining MDC he said,  “Vana mai Mujuru please come with your parties and join rwizi rukuru Save (Morgan Tsvangirai). We have done a pact with all these parties but we are moving forward to form a grand coalition.”

  • hombre

    and the conditions attached to 15 Billion???

  • Nehanda

    $15BLN Chamisa utikwanire. Kuti waitei chakosha kuma Anericans acho??

  • Dr. Chatunga

    China will give us 15 billion Chinese if ED wins

  • Doctor Future

    Hahahahaha paita mari apa. Saka mamirirei whinhai ka. Ndosaka muchizobvutirwa chinhu ichi

  • chikotikoti

    Youngster is very raw and immature–kunge mwana anonyengedzwa nema sweets–i mean really?!!!

  • BARAMANZA

    How did you arrive at $15billion.Thumpsucking.You will be disappointed young man.Do not fool people

  • Allaz

    “He assured us that the money will be disbursed soon after winning the elections. He told us that he had faith in us because we don’t behave like Zanu PF crooks.”

    Well I think the way MDC City councils have run Harare City in the last decade says something totally different.

  • Muchina

    No China will take another $15b because they have already done so by getting our diamonds on the cheap.
    Even China will never trust the zanupf crooks

  • AK

    True. Kana these madharas are being fooled by foreign investors then Chamisa is dreaming

  • silungisn

    Mr Donald Trump is always for Americans First……Mr Chamusa you are a good day dreamer…..

  • Shu

    kana ndaikufarira Chamisa izvi zvatondisvibisa moyo.

  • mai Chibwe

    Is this in writing?
    Did Trump sign it?
    What is the exact wording of the document?

    Trump can afford to say that because he knows he will never have to pay the bill.