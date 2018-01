“You might have seen that the economy under President Trump is on an absolute tear. This is good news for forgotten men and women in this country.”

Hannity: Trump's Economy "You might have seen that the economy under President Trump is on an absolute tear. This is good news for forgotten men and women in this country." Sean Hannity talks about the economy under President Donald J. Trump. Posted by Fox News Voices on Thursday, January 4, 2018