Tshinga Dube Under Fire For Grace Mugabe Bulawayo Humiliation.

By Staff Reporter|Zanu PF has recommended the expulsion Vice President Emmerson Mnangawa’s ally, and former War Veterans Minister, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube for the humiliation of President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace in Bulawayo at the weekend.

Grace was booed by party youths believed to belong to Vice President Mnangagwa when she was denouncing the disgruntled Vice President at the party’s youth interface rally held in the second capital city at the weekend.

After Grace’s humiliation, Zanu PF Bulawayo Province held an emergency Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting and recommended the expulsion of Dube.

The meeting also fired Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairlady Eve Bitu, Central Committee member Anna Moyo and deputy provincial commissar Douglas “Bin Laden” Gangaidzo for the same reason.

The meeting also resolved that Mnangagwa should be fired from his position as Vice President.