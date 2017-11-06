Tshinga Dube Under Fire For Grace Mugabe Bulawayo Humiliation.

2

By Staff Reporter|Zanu PF has recommended the expulsion Vice President Emmerson Mnangawa’s ally, and former War Veterans Minister, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube for the humiliation of President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace in Bulawayo at the weekend.

Grace was booed by party youths believed to belong to Vice President Mnangagwa when she was denouncing the disgruntled Vice President at the party’s youth interface rally held in the second capital city at the weekend.

After Grace’s humiliation, Zanu PF Bulawayo Province held an emergency Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting and recommended the expulsion of Dube.

The meeting also fired Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairlady Eve Bitu, Central Committee member Anna Moyo and deputy provincial commissar Douglas “Bin Laden” Gangaidzo for the same reason.

The meeting also resolved that Mnangagwa should be fired from his position as Vice President.

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • silungisn

    Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa must tell Mugabe to fuck-off AND leave ZANU-PF and go form his OWN Party …….Mnangagwa and the Warveterans are the vanguards off ZANU-PF ….Mugabe doesn’t own ZANU-PF ….HE HIMSELF must walk away and his Wife Grace to form their Party…..firing of all Veterans of the Liberation Struggle in ZANU-PF is to destroy the Party…..Mugabe and his Wife Grace had destroyed ZANU-PF……

  • James Dada

    Kana museve woda nyama!!