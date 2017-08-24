Tsholotsho Declaration Comes to Fruition

Sports Correspondent| Going into Wednesday afternoon’s rescheduled Castle Premiership match against much fancied rivals Highlanders, Tsholotsho FC declared that the match was their first step into the fight against relegation and it indeed came to a shock fruition.

Iziqholo Zezhwane as the boys from Tsholotsho are known, upset Highlanders by a goal to nil to record their first win of the season.

The win lifted Tsholotsho from the bottom of the log for the first time this season as they enter into their escape from relegation.

The shock win sent waves of discontent in the Highlanders family which immediately demanded for the dismissal of want out coach Elroy Akbay.

Lucky Vundla’s priceless 45th minute goal was all Tsholotsho needed to dismantle Highlanders.

In another rearranged fixture, Champions CAPS United continued with their winning stretch beating high flying Black Rhinos by two goals to one.

Caps United 2 (Chandisaita OG 45′, Chungwa 84′)

Black Rhinos 1 (Vincent Mhandu 79′)

Highlanders 0

Tsholotsho 1 (Lucky Vundla 45′)