Tsvangirai A Liar – Mphoko

VICE-President Phelekezela Mphoko says Bulawayo and the Matabeleland provinces should not be fooled by MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s claims that he will bring recourse over Gukurahundi.

VP Mphoko said this while addressing journalists after a closed door meeting with the local Zanu-PF leadership at Davies Hall, Zanu-PF’s provincial headquarters in Bulawayo.

Mr Tsvangirai has been to the Matabeleland region ill-informing people about matters related to the civil disturbances of the immediate post-Independence era that are commonly referred to as Gukurahundi.

Said VP Mphoko: “Tsvangirai was around a few weeks ago and said as MDC-T, they want to fix the Gukurahundi issue and said Zanu-PF has failed and he can do it. Let us not forget that when Cde Nkomo’s car was shot he (Tsvangirai) was at the forefront, when an officer in charge was killed in Tsholotsho he was there too. The same person wants to address the Gukuraundi issue now.”

VP Mphoko said MDC-T had been in existence since 1999 and since then had never delivered anything tangible for ordinary people.

“They have councillors in this city, they are doing nothing for the people, all they promise is lies,” he said.

VP Mphoko also urged people to support for Zanu-PF, saying: “Lina Bulawayo province, you have undecided people, you do not know what you want when it comes to elections. We have no problems with other provinces in the region and also in Mashonaland, but Bulawayo disappoints.

“You are the ones who suffer at the end of the day yet you do not know the power of your votes. You have adequate voting power which can change your lives but you just do not realise it.”

He said opposition Zim-PF leader Dr Joice Mujuru had also visited the region with empty promises. “We want Bulawayo to tell us what it wants and we will deliver as Zanu-PF. We want to give the people things that will change their lives for the better so they must open up and tell us,” he said.

The VP urged ruling party Members of Parliament to work hard to imrpove people’s livelihoods.

“There should be a difference between an MDC MP and our own. Zanu-PF MP’s have direct communication and relationship with the ministers so they should get access easier, opportunities are unlocked faster for the people. The MPs need to talk about it during Parliament and their concerns will be heard and addressed,” he said. – State Media