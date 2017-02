Staff Reporter|Police in Harare have arrested MDC-T youth leader Happymore Chidziva.

According to an alert by the party, Chidziva is being held at Harare Central Police station after being arrested for inciting public violence.

“MDC National Youth Assembly Chairperson Happymore Chidziva, aka, Bvondo arrested is at Harare Central Police Law and Order Section and is accused of inciting violence at #Myzimbabwe Launch sometime last year,”read part of the alert.

