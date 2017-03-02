Tsvangirai Aide Accuses ZRP Cops Of Lying

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare| A senior official of the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC has accused the police of lying that he evaded arrest.

MDC Manicaland Provincial chairperson, David Anthony Chimhini said claims by the police he evaded arrest were baseless. The police last week claimed Chimhini evaded arrest during an unsanctioned NERA demonstration last year.

Chimhini was initially arrested following the NERA demonstration and was released after the court ruled that the case would proceed by way of summons. Chimhini said he was shocked when the police claimed he ran away during the NERA demonstration.

“The police said I took part in the NERA demonstration and went into hiding but that is not true.I have always been around because the state said I would be called to court by way of summons. I will therefore wait to hear from them,” said Chimhini.

Party sources said the police got angry when Tsvangirai expressed concern at the presence of cops at a meeting he addressed in Mutare.

“Honourable Chimhini was called by the police who said he was facing charges of barring officers on duty from attending the meeting that was addressed by President Tsvangirai. The police later accused Honourable Chimhini of running away from the law enforcement agents,” said Takudzwa Magwere, the MDC Provincial Youth Organising Secretary.