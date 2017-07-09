Tsvangirai Aide Arrested For Murder

By Staff Reporter| MDC-T Mbare District Youth Chairperson, Barnabas Mwanaka has been arrested on allegations of murdering a police officer last week on Thursday during a police raid of vendors in Harare’s CBD.

According to the party’s youth wing, Mwanaka was arrested last night and is currently being detained at Harare Central Police Station.

On the 29th June a police officer was seriously injured during skirmishes the police had with vendors in the CBD. The cop later died of the injuries. ZimEye has footage to demonstrate that the police officer died as a result of an accident after being run over by another ZRP truck. The video even shows the cop being lifted up into the second truck which was following on. A LIVEBLAST program follows…