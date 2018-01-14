Tsvangirai Aide Assists 53 Orphans

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |

Former MDC Provincial Secretary, Advocate Tongai Matutu has paid tuition fees for 53 orphans in Masvingo Urban Constituency.

According to MDC Social Welfare Secretary for Masvingo Urban Constituency, Philip Mugabe, Matutu paid a sum of $ 3000 (tuition fees) for 53 orphans in the constituency.

” We would like to thank our former MP Tongai Matutu for his noble gesture and we appreciate his efforts to support orphans and underprivileged children in Masvingo Urban constituency.

As a Department we thank our MDC T members in their respective wards from ward 1 to 10 for supporting the initiative, ” said Mugabe.

He said contrary to claims that the MDC was in disarray, the party was ready for elections.