Tsvangirai Aide Made To Run For Dear Life

Murisi Zvizvai, MDC T national executive member and Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity ran for dear life at Chipanza Business Centre in Zaka on Saturday after Zaka West ward and district members charged at him accusing him of trying to rig a verification process in favour of a sitting Member of Parliament.

Documents in the hands of The Mirror indicate that there was pandemonium at the Zaka West verification process and the exercise had to be abandoned when members went for Zvizvai who then abandoned the stage and sensing danger, fled for dear life.

Masvingo provincial secretary, Tongai Matutu confirmed the incident and said a petition had since been written to him over the matter.

According to a letter written by Doctor William Zivengo, an aspiring MDC T candidate for the same constituency, Zvizvai who was part of the three-men verification team in Zaka West started of the process by calling Zivengo to the front and denigrating and labelling him a CIO because he worked for the Great Zimbabwe University. He allegedly advised delegates against associating with him in the party.

The petition further alleges that Zvizvai went further to remove Zivengo’s wife, Petty Muziyonzi from a party post as district secretary. Zivengo alleged that all this was done to boost support for sitting MP Festus Dumbu ahead of the party’s primary elections billed to take place soon after the constitutional referendum.

The petition further alleges that the delegates; the majority of who were in support of Zivengo got incensed by the insults and humiliation bandied around and started hitting back before they charged forward.

“When party members tried to seek justification of such an unwarranted behaviour, they were undressed and humiliated. Members were not happy and they charged at him, finally he sensed danger and then left the place running away for safety,” said the petition. – Masvingo Mirror