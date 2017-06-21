Tsvangirai Aide Stands With Soul Jah Love

Happymore Chidziva | I was extremely disturbed by the recent incident whereby the overzealous ZANU-PF Youth Political Commissar humiliated one of the popular Zim Dance Hall artist Soul Jah Love at their rally in Mutare. What the Hamandishe did to Soul Jah Love is of great concern to myself and the entirety of all progressive Zimbabwean youths.

It is really baffling that the Youth leadership of ZANU-PF invited the artist to provide entertainment, only to humiliate him in front of people. What the little known Innocent Hamandishe failed to understand is that Soul Jah Love’s influence within the youth is far beyond both his and Robert Mugabe, hence it was unavoidable for the fans to scream more for Soul Jah Love than him. It is against this reality that the so-called youth commissar quickly fell jealousy and his only ammunition was to embarrass the young artist.

Myself, and the youths that I lead firmly respect artists and we recognize the significant role they play in bringing sanity and comfort in our communities through their stress relieving lyrics,amid the economic hardships bedevilling our nation. It is unquestionable that the Zim Dance Hall artists are playing a big role as stress relievers by providing entertainment through their hits. As the MDC-T we value the contributions of the young artists in uniting the nation through their entertainment talent and soothing our burdened minds due to the hardships that have been imposed on us by the same ZANU-PF’s poor governance.

It is due to the great value we place in our artists that we found ourselves concerned and disturbed when one of the artist its mistreated. Soul Jah Love was unfairly treated and I feel he was persecuted for being talented, something that will never have room under the MDC-T government. Our promise to the youths of Zimbabwe is that under the MDC-T government we will make every place a safe space for everyone to showcase their talent and shine.

Following this incident, it has become clearer that ZANU-PF has no respect for people who do good for the country. This should be a learning phase to Soul Jah Love and the rest of the artists to stop being used by these disrespectful thugs in ZANU-PF. They are ruthless and they are good at using people and dump them soon after their selfish missions have been accomplished.

I stand with and for our artists because their contributions are real, valuable and deserve due respect.

Happymore Chidziva

Leader Cde Bvondo

MDC-T Youth Commander